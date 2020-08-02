Fresh cases unabated in Virudhunagar district

02 August 2020 20:28 IST

Thoothukudi reports 278 cases; Kanniyakumari’s tally up by 201

VIRUDHUNAGAR/ MADURAI

Virudhunagar district on Sunday recorded 337 new COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths, which took the district’s toll to 96. All the six victims, including two women, had died between July 29 and August 1. The number of positive cases in the district is 8,491 and active cases 2,297.

Aruppukottai Town police station was closed on Saturday as six police personnel tested positive.

Around 20 persons – many of them are fireworks employees – from Perapatti near Sivakasi tested positive on Sunday.

A total of 178 persons tested positive in Madurai, taking the district’s tally to 11,352. All the new cases were indigenous. As many as 114 persons were discharged from hospitals. Six patients died, taking the death toll to 253. There are 2,354 active cases in the district.

Thoothukudi reported 278 fresh cases, which took the district’s tally to 7,628. There were 241 discharges in the district, which has witnessed 54 deaths.

A total of 178 tested positive in Tirunelveli, pushing the district’s tally to 5,572. There were 10 discharges from hospitals. Fifty deaths have been recorded in the district.

Tenkasi added 105 new cases, with which its tally rose to 2,315. Eighteen people were discharged. The virus has claimed 27 lives in the district.

Kanniyakumari recorded 201 new cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 5,092. As many as 162 people were discharged on Sunday. The district’s overall toll stands at 49.

Theni district’s tally went up by 309 to reach 5,664. There were 95 discharges. The district has registered 63 deaths.

Dindigul added 97 new cases, with which the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 2,990. The district saw 179 discharges. The overall toll in the district is 55.

Forty-five fresh cases were reported in Ramanathapuram. With 101 patients having been discharged on Sunday, the district’s tally stood at 3,338. The district’s overall toll is 66.

Sivaganga recorded 45 new cases, which took its tally to 2,471. A total of 80 patients were discharged. The district has marked 46 deaths.