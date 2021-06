Madurai

03 June 2021 22:33 IST

Madurai Corporation, with sponsors, will cremate those who die of COVID-19 for free at Thathaneri and Moolakarai crematoriums for one month.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai, Sivaganga Brick Kiln Owners Association, and Junior Chamber International- Madurai Central, are the sponsors. Dial 84284 25000 for any complaints.

Advertising

Advertising