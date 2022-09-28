Free anti-rabies vaccination camp held

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 28, 2022 19:36 IST

A dog being vaccinated at the Veterinary Poly Clinic at Tallakulam in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

A free anti-rabies vaccination camp for dogs and cats was inaugurated by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at Government Veterinary Poly Clinic in Tallakulam near here on Wednesday.

The camp was conducted by the Animal Husbandry Department, as part of the World Rabies Day and under the new National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination – an initiative taken by the government to eradicate rabies by 2030.

As many as 1,865 pet dogs and cats were vaccinated at 104 veterinary camps held across the district.

“The camp at the poly clinic saw a large number of native pet dog breeds coming in and a total of 165 animals were vaccinated and provided with certificates,” said K. Vairavasamy, Chief Clinician. The camp was held from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

He said that all dogs and cats aged more than 3.5 months old are eligible to get vaccinated. “They must be vaccinated with the second shot after a month of administering the first vaccine shot. Yearly booster shots are mandatory to prevent the vicious disease from occuring and spreading,” he added. He also encouraged community dog feeders and animal activists to come forward and get their community dogs vaccinated.

Free anti-rabies vaccination is being administered at the poly clinic everyday. Fifteen animals on an average are vaccinated there.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Madurai, P. Natraja Kumar and others were present.

