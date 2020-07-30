Four persons jump into well to rescue cow

Madurai

30 July 2020 21:12 IST

A couple and two others jumped into a well to save a pregnant cow that slipped into the 60-foot-deep farm well at Mekkilarpatti near Usilampatti on Thursday morning.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Usilampatti rushed to the spot and struggled for more than 90 minutes to rescue all of them.

M. Sudhakaran, councillor, who lives opposite the farm, said R. Muthu Bhuvaneswari, 39, jumped into the well immediately after her cow fell into it. “Her sister-in-law Sudha,47, followed her. Her husband Ragavendra and a farm hand Ochchu too jumped in,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran then alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

“The cow was a big asset to the poor family. Bhuvaneswari jumped into the well though she does not know swimming. Others jumped in to save her and kept the cow afloat till rescue team arrived,” he added.

A team of firemen led by Station Officer R. Thangam pulled out the women using stretchers. Then the firemen and local people pulled out the cow. “It was a huge animal and could weigh around one tonne. We had to use a tractor to pull it out. We used ropes to keep the cow away from the rocky wall of the well so that it did not get hurt,” he said.

The well had 20-foot-deep water which made the task tough.