Four gored to death in manjuvirattu

27 February 2021 18:35 IST

Four persons were killed at a manjuvirattu held as part of the Sri Baladhandayuthapani Swami Temple festival at Araliparai near Singampunari here on Friday.

Police said that Sethu (45) of Tirupathur Pudur, Ajit Kumar (26) of Athangudi, Marudu (40) of Namanoor and Mahesh (33) of Melavannar Iruppu died after they were gored by bulls. The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

As many as 94 spectators, who were injured, were treated as out-patients and four among them were referred to Sivaganga Government Hospital.

The temple, which has been celebrating Maasi Maham festival, conducted the manjuvirattu on the 10th day of the celebrations and a large number of spectators participated.

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy was present at the event.

Health department officials said that two bulls attempted to enter the makeshift health centre put up at the venue. The para medical team managed to chase them away and no one was injured

The event has been organised for several years, and this year, tamers from many southern districts had come. As part of the celebrations, many houses in the area served meals to the visitors.