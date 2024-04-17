Forum condemns four cases of custodial deaths in the State in a span of 12 days

April 17, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai-based Human Rights NGO, People’s Watch, has condemned the State government over four cases of alleged custodial deaths reported in Tamil Nadu in a span of 12 days, stating “Election Code of Conduct did not apply to custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu “

Executive Director of People’s Watch Henri Tiphagne said that People’s Watch was shocked to investigate the four cases of custodial deaths that occurred between April 5 and 16, two in judicial custody and two in police custody.

The NGO referred to the cases of G. Karthik of Madurai, K. Raja of Villupuram, S. Santhakumar of Avadi (Chennai) and S. Jayakumar of Virudhunagar district.

All the cases have been reported during electioneering and the State government has failed to announce the compensation, Mr. Tiphagne said and demanded the government to immediately transfer investigation all the cases to the CB-CID.

In view of the election code of conduct, start departmental recommendation at least for compensating the families, suspend the police and prison officials responsible for the crime and report the cases to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) without fail, he said adding that necessary legal actions will follow on behalf of the families of the deceased.

