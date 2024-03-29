ADVERTISEMENT

Former panchayat president sentenced to four-year RI

March 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Trial of Cases under Prevention of Corruption Act in Madurai sentenced a former panchayat president in Madurai district to four-year rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribe amount to approve a building plan in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Court Judge R. Barathiraja sentenced the former president of the Kulamangalam panchayat K. Malaichamy to four-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000.

The then president of Kulamangalam panchayat was arrested on the charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 1,500 to approve a building plan. A lawyer, Tirupathi, had approached the president as he was not issued the building plan approval even after paying the stipulated fee for the local body.

Malaichamy had reportedly demanded ₹ 1,500 to clear the application. After Mr. Tirupathi lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing. The DVAC sleuths had laid a trap and arrested Malaichamy red-handed at his office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US