April 18, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - MADURAI

In view of the Chithirai festival 2024, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has arranged for special cultural performances including of Silambattam, Thorpaavai Koothu, Bharatanatyam, Karagam, Oyilattam, among others at the Thirumalai Nayak Palace in Madurai from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on five days, April 21 to April 25.

Commemorating World Heritage Week, entry for tourists and members of the public is free on all five days. For further information, contact 0452-2334757.

