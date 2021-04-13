Folk, stage artistes seek permission to conduct temple festivals

MADURAI

‘Govt. must take steps to revive the livelihoods of artistes’

The members of Madurai Mavatta Nadagam Matrum Nattupura Kalaignargal Nala Sangam submitted a petition to Madurai Collector here on Monday seeking permission to allow temple festivals in villages so that the artistes could revive their livelihoods.

Association president C. Nageswaran said the restrictions imposed by the government would affect their livelihoods. Many of them were financially affected last year due to the imposition of lockdown.

After being without any work for one year, the artistes could see new opportunities only this year. “But, sudden imposition of new restrictions on temple festivals will push the families of the artistes into starvation,” he said.

Hence, the government must grant permission to conduct temple festivals and take steps to revive the livelihoods of the artistes, said Mr. Nageswaran.