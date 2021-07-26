Flood warning issued

Madurai

26 July 2021 22:13 IST

The Assistant Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) of Vaigai dam subdivision has issued a flood warning as the water capacity of Vaigai dam is reaching its maximum capacity.

A release from Collector S. Aneesh Sekar said that the storage in Vaigai dam is reaching its maximum capacity due to higher discharge from Periyar dam. There can be higher discharge of water to release surplus water from the Vaigai dam at the rate of 900 to 1,000 cusecs.

So, the public must not venture into the river. The Collector had asked the Tahsildars to announce to the public about the situation through public address system.