Five Dalits, including 5-year-old boy, attacked with swords by two near Madurai

November 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MADURAI

In a shocking incident, five persons, including a five-year-old boy, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, sustained bleeding injuries when two youth attacked them with swords at Perungudi near here on Monday night.

According to police, the youth came to the ground in Perungudi on a motorcycle at 7.15 p.m. When they saw a few people sitting on the drama stage, they enquired them about one Kannan. When the locals said they did not know about Kannan, a wordy quarrel erupted between them, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said.

The duo suddenly pulled out swords and attacked M. Ganapathi Kumar, 28, Ajith and Vijayakumar. Periyasamy, who was carrying on his shoulders his five-year-old grandson, tried to prevent the attack. The assailants attempted to attack him too. When the man tried to escape, the blade inflicted cut injuries on the feet of the boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, R. Mari, a water tanker driver, and K. Sasikumar, a mason, both from an intermediate caste, fled the scene. Mari had a criminal case pending against him. The injured have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

The SP said the motive for the attack was under investigation. The police were on the lookout for the assailants and also Kannan. Police pickets have been posted at the village.

Perungudi police have registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On Tuesday, A. Kathir, executive director of Madurai-based NGO Evidence, said after Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, attacks against SC people appeared to have surfaced in Madurai.

The five Dalits were dangerously attacked by two men, who had not even spared a little boy. A fact-finding team from Evidence visited Perungudi and found that the boy was suffering from fever and his grandfather was carrying him when they were attacked.

The team found that the assailants were drunk and used unparliamentary words. The victims did not know why they were attacked, the team members said.

The SC people were under constant fear and inaction by law-enforcers had encouraged the attackers, Mr. Kathi said, and demanded their immediate arrest.

Perungudi police should be directed to speed up investigation and file a charge sheet within two months. The State government should ensure that the accused were not granted bail until charge sheet was filed, he stressed.

He urged the government to give ₹3 lakh compensation each to the four adult victims of the attack and ₹5 lakh to the boy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.