File petitions before designated court: HC

23 February 2021 21:53 IST

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that all petitions pertaining to release of vehicles involved in illegal sand quarrying be posted before the Division Bench.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Sathish Kumar observed that the court in 2018 in a series of directions held that such petitions had to be filed before the designated court for mines and minerals related cases.

The court observed that despite the order of the Division Bench, day in and day out petitions were filed and orders were passed. Either, the orders of the Division Bench were not brought to the notice of the Single Bench or the government was not desirous of filing an appeal.

The imposition of cost can never be a substitute when it comes to the environment and Right to Life. Water is a life source. The Supreme Court has reiterated the concept of sustainable development, the court said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition pertaining to a case of illegal sand quarrying in Madurai. The court sought a response from the State in the case and directed the State to get instructions.