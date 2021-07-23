‘File complaint against schools collecting more than 75% fee’

Tirunelveli

23 July 2021 18:42 IST

Parents who are forced by schools to pay more than 75% of the tuition fee of their children in contrary to the government’s instruction can register their complaint.

In a statement, Chief Educational Officer M. Sivakumar said managements of schools had been instructed by the Tamil Nadu Government and the Madras High Court to collect only 75% of the tuition fee in two installments – 40% and 35% - during the academic years 2020 – 2021 and 2021 – 2022 in the wake of COVID-19. Hence, the educational institutions should comply with this direction.

If management of any private school was found to be compelling the parents to pay above 75% of the tuition fee, the aggrieved parents may file their complaints through tvlfeescomplaint2020@gmail.com, Mr. Sivakumar said.