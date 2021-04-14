Farmers’ outlet to sell cereals, grams

THOOTHUKUDI

14 April 2021 18:53 IST

Farmers growing rain-fed crops have opened an outlet in the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ here to sell directly to the public cereals and grams and value-added products.

With the guidance of Department of Agriculture and Agro Business and Agricultural Marketing, the outlet started selling cereals and grams to the public from Wednesday.

Farmers’ Confederation secretary Mallusamy and Personal Assistant to Collector (Agriculture) S. Palani Velayutham inaugurated the outlet.

Advertising

Advertising

“The new facility, which will sell all cereals and grams and the value-added products, is a boon to the residents, where they cannot get these products,” he said.