‘Farmers can augment income by selling solar power to TNEB’

Virudhunagar

16 August 2021 18:53 IST

PM-KUSUM scheme to ensure 24 hours power for irrigation

Virudhunagar district administration has invited applications from farmers for installion of solar-powered motorpumps used for lift irrigation through which they can get electricity supply for 24 hours and also generate income by selling solar power to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.

The benefits under PM-KUSUM scheme will be jointly implemented by TNEB, Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) and Agricultural Engineering Department, said Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy.

“This is an on-grid scheme through which the solar power that remains unused can be sold to TNEB, which will pay the farmer at the rate of ₹2.28 a unit along with an incentive of 50 paise per unit,” said Assistant Engineer, TEDA, M. Chithradevi.

As of now, farmers who are also provided with free power scheme and those who have applied for free power under tatkal scheme will be eligible for the solar-powered motor.

“Farmers who have 2HP to 7.5HP motors will get solar panels that can produce double their power requirement for motors,” she said.

“A 11 KV solar unit can produce 55 units of power a day and farmers can sell at least 50% of the power each day to TNEB. Whenever, they are not using the motor, they can sell the entire power generated through the solar panels,” she added.

This will be an additional income generating source for farmers, the Collector said.

While free electricity is available only for six hours a day, farmers can make use of solar power during the day and free power for nights, Ms. Chithradevi said.

While the cost of the solar-powered motor is ₹5 lakh, farmers can get 30% subsidy from the Centre and 30% subsidy from the State government. Another 30% of the 40% contribution of the farmers can be raised through bank loans. They will be ble to generate up to ₹40,000 a year through sale of power to TNEB.

The supplier will give five-year warranty for maintenance and 25 years of warranty for the solar panels.

Interested farmers can approach the District Rural Development Agency and register themselves. For further details farmers can call 93852-90545.