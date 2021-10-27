Farmers asked to do seed testing for higher yield

Seed samples being analysed at Seed Testing Laboratory at Agriculture Extension Office (Uzhavar Maiyam) in Dindigul on Wednesday.

27 October 2021 18:17 IST

DINDIGUL

Farmers have been asked to take their uncertified seeds for seed testing before sowing to ensure expected yield.

In a statement, Dindigul Seed Testing officer C. Singaraleena said reports would be given at the earliest on priority to farmers who come for testing the seeds at the seed testing laboratory functioning at Uzhavar Maiyam behind Kudaganaru Illam on Natham Road here.

Advertising

Advertising

Agricultural Officer K. Kannan said seed samples were drawn by seed certification department officials from seed producers, and by seed inspectors from seed sellers, and samples were also directly submitted by farmers for testing.

Seed samples of paddy, maize, sorghum, pulses, vegetables like tomato, brinjal, chilli, carrot, beetroot and all type of gourds were tested here.

A total of 3,112 seed samples were analysed in this financial year and 284 samples were found to be substandard.

“Sub-standard seed lots were seized by officials and recommended for departmental and legal action against seed selling agencies,” Dr. Kannan said.

This exercise would help in preventing entry of spurious seeds into market which would adversely affect the livelihood of farmers.

“Sub-standard seeds will lead to low rate of germination. If the lots are tested, the officials will recommend for additional sowing through which the required number plants in the given farm area can be grown for the expected yield,” he added.

Good quality seeds of improved varieties could contribute about 20-25% increase in yield. Quality attributes of seed materials like physical and genetic purity, moisture content, germination, other varietal mix, vigour and health were being tested by seed testing laboratories functioning in all districts under the control of the Directorate of Seed and Organic Certification to evaluate the planting value of seeds and to minimise risk of planting low quality seeds.

Farmers and seed sellers were invited to test their seed samples by paying testing fee of ₹ 30 per samples. The test results could be viewed in SPECS software which was specifically developed by Seed Certification Department of Tamil Nadu. The printed result copy was also sent to their mailing address. For further information regarding seed testing, farmers could contact mobile number 9788356517.