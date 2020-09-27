‘Farm bills are for corporate firms’

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India staging a demonstration in Madurai on Sunday.

Madurai

27 September 2020 20:45 IST

The members of Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a demonstration near K. Pudur bus stand here on Sunday, condemning the three farm bills that were recently passed in the parliament.

The protesters said these bills were ‘anti-farmers’ and were in favour of corporate conglomerates. They also demanded cancellation of admissions for medical aspirants based on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. “Conducting NEET is against the interests of students from underprivileged families. Hence, the admissions must be conducted based on their marks in Class 12 examinations,” said S. Saravanakumar, one of the protesters.

Advertising

Advertising

Tirunelveli

Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi staged a demonstration in Tirunelveli pressing the Centre to withdraw the farm bills “that would destroy the livelihood of farmers in the country.”

The protest was led by the party’s district secretary, S. Nizamdeen. The agitators also opposed the New Education Policy and make education a State subject. They also demanded scrapping of NEET which would dash the dream of poor students to become doctors. The cadre also pressed for beedi companies to provide relief to the beedi rolling workers who were affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.