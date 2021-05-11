Family of five found dead in Usilampatti

Madurai

11 May 2021 14:03 IST

Police believe a domestic issue led to the family’s dying by suicide

In a tragic incident, five members of a goldsmith’s family including three children were found dead in their house in Usilampatti on Tuesday morning.

Police said that after the door of the goldsmith’s house in Vannarapettai was not opened till 9 a.m., neighbours got suspicious and opened it. They found that all the residents, including the goldsmith Saravanan, his wife, Srinidhi Poongothai (30), daughter, Mahalakshmi (10) and twin children, Abhirami and Amudhan (5), were lying dead.

Police said Saravanan had left a note claiming that he had huge debts and accused his mother and brother for his debts. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Usilampatti), U.S. Rajan, said that a domestic issue had driven the goldsmith to take the extreme step of dying by suicide. Usilampatti Town police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)