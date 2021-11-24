‘Expert team to check building stability of govt. school’

MADURAI

NIT-Tiruchi team will test the condition on Dec. 3, State tells HC

The State government on Wednesday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that experts from the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-Tiruchi)would inspect the government school at Thinaikulam in Ramanathapuram district to ascertain the stability of the building.

The experts would check the building on December 3 and file a report as conflicting submissions had been made on the condition of the building, it said.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought the response and adjourned the hearing till December 16. In 2018, the High Court had initiated suo motu proceedings based on media reports that the building was unsafe.

Earlier, the counsel representing the High Court Registrar had submitted that the condition of the building had not improved and the toilet was in a dilapidated condition. The counsel also submitted a few photographs to the court in this regard.

However, the government objected to this report and submitted that a team of experts had inspected the school building and the repair works had been carried out. The structural engineers who inspected the building found it to have good stability, it said.