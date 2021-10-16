Exhibition held

Madurai

16 October 2021 19:31 IST

An interaction of stakeholders in food industry with research scholars was organised recently by Community College and Research Institute, Madurai, and Directorate of Agribusiness, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore.

An exhibition of over 50 innovative food products, developed by researchers, was held on the sidelines of the event. Beverages, baked products, ready-to-eat products, dehydrated products, confectioneries, canned products and extruded products were on display.

