Ex-servicemen petition Minister

Ex-servicemen hand over a petition to Minister I. Periyasamy in Dindigul on Saturday.

13 June 2021 19:41 IST

Dindigul

The Ex-Servicemen Employees Welfare Association of Madurai has sent a representation to Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy urging the government to post ex-servicemen in their respective districts for employment.

In the representation, members of the association said that during their service in the armed forces they had to be away from their family while serving the nation. Now, as the ex-servicemen they did not want to be recruited away from home as they wanted to spend time with their family. It would only be possible, if they were recruited in their own districts, the members said.

The members also sought fixation of their pay based on the last drawn salary in the armed forces.