Ex-councillor's husband found dead

22 February 2021 19:52 IST

KODAIKANAL

Former AIADMK councillor Gandhimathi's husband Chandran (45) of M.M. Street here was found dead in the lake on Monday. Police said that following a complaint three days ago that he was missing, a case was registered. Even as the police were on the lookout, they received information that a body was found in the lake and they retrieved it with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services here and preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim was Chandran.

The body was sent for postmortem to the Government Hospital. A police officer said that investigations were on whether he was murdered or had ended life by suicide or it was an accidental fall, which turned fatal.

