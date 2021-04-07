EVMs moved to strong rooms

MADURAI

07 April 2021 21:56 IST

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trials (VVPATs) were moved to strong rooms from the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district on Wednesday.

Officials said that all EVMs and VVPATs were brought from polling booths to the strong rooms by 11 a.m. Scrutiny was completed and it was communicated to the Election Commission that there was no need for re-election in any of the polling stations, said a district official.

The counting centre for Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai Central and Madurai West constituencies would be Madurai Medical College. For Melur and Madurai East, it was Agricultural College and Research Institute.

Tamil Nadu Government Polytechnic College would be the counting centre for Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam constituencies. For Usilampatti and Sholavandan, it was Anna University Regional Campus at Vadapalanji.

A three-tier security arrangement had been put in place at the counting centres. While Central Armed Police Force personnel would man the inner ring of the centre, armed police personnel would be deployed outside the counting hall and local police would ensure the outer ring security.

Sources said closed circuit television cameras had also been installed.