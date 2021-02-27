EVMs dispatched

EVMs were sent from Madurai Corporation office to the special camps across Madurai district on Saturday.

27 February 2021 18:22 IST

Madurai

A total of 192 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were sent from Madurai Corporation office here on Saturday to the special camps across the district to create awareness among the public about voting ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The EVMs were dispatched in the presence of Divisional Revenue Officer Senthilkumari and Madurai Corporation Deputy Commissioner Sangeetha. Representatives of various political parties were also present.

Ms. Senthilkumari said that 5% of the total number of EVMs of the district had been sent for creating an awareness among the public across the 10 constituencies of the district. "The public will be sensitised to the use of EVMs during the elections," she said.

The same EVMs will be used to train the officials ahead of the elections. "After the training, the EVMs will be separately stored and will not be used for the elections," she added.