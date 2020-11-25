‘Erect boards indicating importance of heritage sites at prominent places’

On seeing the name boards, tourists will be interested in visiting places such as Yanaimalai, the Judge said.

Madurai

25 November 2020 04:04 IST

The court asked the ASI and the State Archaeological Department to work together in this venture

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology to take steps and erect name boards to indicate location of heritage spots at prominent places such as bus stands, railway stations and airports, to create an awareness of their importance.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that Tamil Nadu had many heritage spots, but not much publicity was given to these sites. Name boards should be placed to create an awareness among the public so that they can know about these sites and visit them. This will prevent the public from indulging in vandalism, the judges said.

The judges pointed to heritage sites such as Yanaimalai in Madurai and Saluvankuppam near Chengalpattu and observed that if name boards were placed appropriately, tourists will be interested in visiting these spots. It can be done as a pilot project.

The court asked the ASI and the State Archaeological Department to work together in this venture and create an awareness of heritage sites in the State among the public. The judges sought a response from the authorities and adjourned the hearing by two weeks. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in this regard.