Ensure minimum number of trees are cut for road project, says HC

27 July 2021 21:37 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court taking cognisance of a report submitted by the officials who inspected Atchuthan Vayal to Pattinamkathan stretch in Ramanathapuram district directed that the minimum of 14 trees identified be removed for the road widening project.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi were hearing a petition filed by Babu Abdullah of Syed Ammal Trust. The petitioner said that the trees that have been along this stretch for many years were going to be cut for the road widening project.

He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to forbear the cutting of the trees along this stretch. The court directed the officials to inspect the stretch and sought to know whether the project could go ahead by ensuring that only a minimum number of trees would be cut.

Following the direction from the court, a team of officials from various Departments, including Horticulture, Highways, Revenue, local authorities and the project contractor conducted the inspection along the stretch and submitted a report to the court.

The officials submitted that a minimum of 14 trees would have to be cut in order to go ahead with the road widening project. Taking note of the report, the court directed the authorities concerned to ensure that only the 14 identified trees would be cut and disposed of the petition.