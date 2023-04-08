April 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Job opportunities are abundant in India, said Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan here on Saturday.

Speaking at the placement day organised at the P S R Group of Institutions in Sivakasi, he said that there were ample opportunities and opening for job seekers. He urged the students to learn courses with a liking, which would enable them get the right jobs. He had a word of appreciation for the management and faculty members for having established the institution which largely benefited the rural population in the district.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Director Rajiv Rajasekaran, who was the guest of honour, said that artificial intelligence and data science were the future of the world. He asked the students to hone up their skills in these areas irrespective of which ever programme/major they chose in their curriculum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector presented the placement offer letters from TCS, CTS, Infosys and among other corporates to as many as 1,314 students on the occasion.

J. S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, P.S.R. Engineering College welcomed the gathering and Managing Trustee of the institutions R. Solaisamy presided..

P. Marichamy, Dean of the College during his special address underlined the efforts taken by the institutions, which included P.S.R.R. College of Engineering, P.S.R. Arts and Sciences College and P.S.R. Polytechnic College. Principals of the colleges C. Balasubramanian, R. Sundara Rajan and T. Tiruparangiri Rajan participated. C. Balasubramanian, Principal of PSRR College of Engineering, proposed a vote of thanks.