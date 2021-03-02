Election Officer inspects functioning of flying squads

District Election Officer and Collector T. Anbalagan inspects a vehicle at Chittampatti toll gate in Madurai on Tuesday.

02 March 2021 20:44 IST

Madurai

District Election Officer and Collector T. Anbalagan inspected the functioning of flying squads at Chittampatti toll plaza here on Tuesday.

Mr. Anbalagan also inspected the vehicles to check if they contain any suspicious cash or objects that might be distributed to canvass votes in violation of rules listed by the Election Commission of India.

Addressing the media persons after the inspection, Mr. Anbalagan said that the flying squads, static surveillance teams and video surveillance teams were working round the clock to check for any violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said that three flying squads, three static surveillance teams and three video surveillance teams were deployed in each of the 10 constituencies. Based on the recommendations of the Returning Officers additional teams would be deployed, he said.

He said that the teams were working to ensure that no cash or goodies were distributed to the voters.

In reply to a question on advertisements of the ruling government being screened in theatres, the Election Officer said that they had received similar complaints and the teams were working on it. Action was taken to remove banners and posters of political leaders.

The Control room at the Collectorate is functioning round the clock to take actions on complaints of violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The public could contact 0452-2531 006 or 0452-2531 007 to register their complaints, he added.s