Election for 25 seats in local bodies in Virudhunagar district on July 9

June 19, 2022 19:24 IST

A total of 25 seats in urban and rural local bodies that fell vacant up to April will go to the polls in Virudhunagar district on July 9.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has said that filing of nominations will begin on June 20 and go on till June 27. The scrutiny of papers will be taken up on June 28 and the last day for withdrawal is June 30. The votes will be counted on July 12.

Among the 25 seats are two posts of councillors -- one each from Watrap and W. Pudupatti town panchayats -- one post of councillor of Sivakasi panchayat union, three posts of village panchayat presidents and 19 posts of members of village panchayats.

The model code of conduct will be implemented in Sivakasi panchayat union, and all other village and town pachayats where the elections are to be held.

A total of 42 polling stations will be set up for the election that will held based on the April 30, 2022 electoral list for the Assembly seats. Each polling station will have a maximum of 1,000 voters. A total of 17,958 voters will cast their votes.