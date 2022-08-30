Elderly man kills son

August 30, 2022 20:29 IST

NAGERCOIL

An elderly man murdered his son on Monday.

The police said P. Soundarapandian, 80, of Saralvilai near Eraniel, was living with his unmarried son, S. Nagarajan, 40, a construction worker, after his wife passed away five years ago. As Nagarajan, who used to pick up quarrel with his father almost everyday after consuming liquor, returned home on Monday night under the influence of alcohol and shouted at Soundarapandian, the old man tried to pacify his son.

When an irate Nagarajan started breaking the household articles, Soundarapandian tried to stop his son, who assaulted his father also. Agitated over this, Soundarapandian allegedly attacked his son with an axe in which the drunkard died on the spot.

Subsequently, Soundarapandian surrendered before the Eraniel police.

