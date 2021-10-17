Education loan mela on Wednesday

MADURAI

17 October 2021 20:04 IST

With the objective of ensuring that aspiring students pursued higher education without any hassles, the district administration had proposed to conduct an education loan mela on The American College campus on October 20, Wednesday.

In a press statement, Collector Aneesh Sekhar said that major banks would participate in the loan mela which would be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates, who have completed their school education, and fulfil the eligibility criteria could avail themselves of the loan facility.

Advertising

Advertising

Owing to various reasons, many students could not pursue higher education as COVID-19 pandemic had either ruined or strained the financial position of many families. To ensure that such students went ahead and fulfilled their dreams, the district administration had planned to assist them through this loan mela, Dr. Sekhar said.

A special counter to assist the students had been opened at M-Section of the Madurai Collectorate. The students could get further details there.