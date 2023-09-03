Early arrival of Mysore-Thoothukudi express in Madurai can benefit passengers from Virudhunagar, Tenkasi districts

September 03, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Madurai

Tweaking the timings of Mysore-Thoothukudi express train by advancing its arrival in Madurai will provide a much-needed rail connectivity for passengers belonging to Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts to return home from Mysore and Bengaluru. At present, the passengers from Sengottai, Tenkasi, Rajapalayam and Sivakasi are provided a comfortable train connectivity to Bengaluru and Mysore by the Thoothukudi-Mysore express train as they can catch the train in Virudhunagar by reaching there by Sengottai-Madurai express train.

While Sengottai-Madurai express train reaches Virudhunagar at 6.10 p.m. the Thoothukudi-Mysore train arrives at 7 p.m. “This window time of 50 minutes gives ample time and benefits the passengers from nine railway stations served by Sengottai-Madurai express,” said a railway official.

However, in the return direction, the Madurai-Sengottai train leaves Madurai 20 minutes ahead of the arrival of Mysore-Thoothukudi express. While Sengottai-bound train leaves Madurai at 7.10 a.m., the train from Mysore arrives at 7.30 a.m. If the timing of Mysore-Thoothukudi express is advanced by around 45 minutes, it would give similar rail connectivity for those getting down at Madurai from Bengaluru and Mysore to catch the next train to Sengottai, he added.

Virudhunagar MP, Manickam Tagore, said that a minor change in the train timing will help the passengers from Tiruthangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam and other towns in Tenkasi districts like SAnkarankoil, Kayanallur and Tenkasi.

He said he would take up the issue with the Union Railway Minister and General Manager of Southern Railway.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP, Vaiko, has written to the Union Railway Minister seeking to change the train timing. “The then Railway Minister had promised to start a new train from Sengottai to Bengaluru, in 2013. But, the assurance is till on paper only,” he said.

At least, the change in timing would benefit the people of southern districts, he said.

A rail official said that at present the Thoothukudi-Mysore-Thoothukudi express is run via Salem, Erode and Karur which is 124 km long.

However, if the train was operated via Salem, Namakkal and Karur, the distance could be brought down by 44 km. “Besides, some 20 minutes of time wasted in engine turn-round in Erode can also be saved,” he added.

This change can also help in the train from Mysore arriving one hour early to Madurai and help provide a comfortable train connectivity to passengers travelling for another 130 km towards Sengottai.

