DVAC raids houses of Sub-Registrar, father-in-law

THOOTHUKUDI

18 November 2021 18:58 IST

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a surprise raid at the houses of a Sub-Registrar and his father-in-law on Thursday following registration of cases against them on corruption charges.

Sources in the DVAC said a raid was conducted at Vilathukualam Sub-Registrar’s Office in December last following corruption charges against Sub-Registrar R. Ravichandar of Sivakalai in the district, who is now working as Sub-Registrar in Kumbakonam. During the raid, DVAC sleuths seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹ 3.50 lakh.

Since Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police Hector Dharmaraj, whose team conducted subsequent inquiry, found that Ravichandar, his wife Sudha and father-in-law Sundararaj had amassed wealth to the tune of ₹1.25 crore beyond their known sources of income, a case was registered against them.

In this connection, the DVAC officials conducteda surprise raid at the houses of Ravichandar and Sundararaj at Sivakalai on Thursday. The search went on even after 5 p.m.

The police, during the search, reportedly recovered documents showing Ravichandar owning several properties in Sivakalai, Bryant Nagar in Thoothukudi and a few more places, all worth several crores of rupees.

Further investigations are on.