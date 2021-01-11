Dry Day on January 15, 26, 28

11 January 2021 18:36 IST

Virudhunagar

TASMAC retail shops and bars would remain closed on January 15, 26 and 28 in Virudhunagar district.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said all the retail shops and FL 2, FL3, FL 3A, FL 311 and FL11 bars would remain close under Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit0 Rules, 1981 on the occasion of Tiruvalluvar Day (January 15), Republic Day (January 26) and Vallalar Day (January 28).

Those shops and bars that violate the Dry Day condition would face stringent action, he said.