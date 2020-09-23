Drunk constable held for creating ruckus

23 September 2020 18:09 IST

Virudhunagar

A police constable P. Mayakannan (30) of Tirumangalam was arrested on the charge of creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol at the armed reserve police office in Soolakkarai on Tuesday.

He was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday for using abusive language, preventing police officials from discharging their duties and for criminal intimidation.

The police said that Mayakannan, who was a constable with AR police here, has absented himself since September 2.

On Tuesday, he had turned up at the AR police office in a T-shirt and lungi and abused the police personnel there and the Sub-Inspector of Police Jayakumar for not allowing him to join duty.

The accused, who was drunk, also pulled out a knife and threatened the police.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Jayakumar, the Soolakkarai police arrested the accused.