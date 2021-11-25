29,894 doses administered

Virudhunagar

25 November 2021 21:51 IST

A total of 29,894 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday during the 11th mega vaccination camp.

While 11,442 were first dose, 18,452 were second dose. The district has so far vaccinated first dose to 11.84 lakh persons and second dose to 7.01 lakh persons out of 15.60 lakh eligible persons.

The first dose vaccination coverage has crossed 90% in Virudhunagar and Tiruchuli blocks. Tiruchuli has touched 72.53% coverage of second dose till date.

