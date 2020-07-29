Do not destroy green cover: MP

DINDIGUL

29 July 2020 20:08 IST

The proposal to convert a 300-acre social forestry project at Vellimalai into a SIPCOT industrial estate, proposed by the AIADMK MLA from Vedasandur constituency, must be dropped, said Karur MP S. Jothimani.

The MP, in a letter submitted to Collector M. Vijayalakshmi, said she was not opposed to industrial development, but against the project which would destroy the green cover which had been there for the past 45 years. Industrialisation at the cost of destruction of natural should not be allowed, she said, adding residents of Velayuthampalayam were agitated about the move.

Instead, hundreds of acres of fallow land could be used for the project after paying a fair value to the farmers, the MP said.