DMK bags Tirumangalam ward

Counting of votes held at P. K. N. Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Tirumangalam on Tuesday.

12 October 2021 23:52 IST

The party secures 22,857 votes while AIADMK gets 13,222

Madurai

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has bagged ward 16 (Tirumangalam) of the district panchayat, where the casual vacancy necessitated the rural local body poll.

At the end of round 17 of counting of votes on Tuesday evening, DMK candidate V. Jeyaraj had secured 22,857 votes and AIADMK candidate I. Tamilalagan had got 13,222 votes. The DMK has bagged the seat considered prestigious among the two Dravidian majors.

The total vote position at the end of the round 17 of counting was: DMK 22,857, AIADMK 13,222, NTK 948, AMMK 919, DMDK 548 and MNM 207. The counting of votes for the casual vacancy took place at the P. K. N. Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Tirumangalam, Madurai district. Meanwhile, K. Nallusamy emerged victorious from the Maravankulam ward 2 of Tirumangalam panchayat union by six votes.

P. Panchavarnam won the Sennampatti ward 5 of Kallikudi panchayat union also by six votes, V. Anbalagan was declared elected for the Vadivelkarai ward 4 of Tiruparankundram panchayat union by 113 votes. C. Kanagaraju won the Kesampatti ward 6 of Kottampatti panchayat union by 26 votes.

A. Muniyammal won Vannivelampatti ward 2 of T. Kallupatti panchayat union by 58 votes, I. Amutha was declared elected for Goundanpatti ward 4 of T. Kallupatti PU by 37 votes and Suganya won T. Kunnathur ward 4 of T. Kallupatti PU by 21 votes.