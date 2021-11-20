DMK man held for assaulting medical intern

Thoothukudi

20 November 2021 19:39 IST

The Thoothukudi South Police have arrested ruling DMK’s Ottapidaram union secretary and Ottapidaram panchayat president Ilaiyaraja for abducting and assaulting a senior intern of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, dentist P. Muruga Perumal, 25, of Thirukkazhukundram in Chengelpattu district, who is doing his senior internship in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, was abducted by A. Ilaiyaraja of Muppullivetti near Ottapidaaram and two others in a vehicle on last Thursday (November 18) around 1.30 p.m. He was taken to a farm reportedly belonging to Ilaiyaraja near Ottapidaram where he was attacked and tortured till 7 p.m.

After snatching his wallet and mobile phone, worth about Rs. 70,000, Ilaiyaraja brought Dr. Muruga Perumal in a car and dropped him at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital premises with the warning that any attempt to file complaint with the police about the attack would lead to his death and his family as well.

Fearing for his life, Dr. Muruga Perumal went to his friend’s house in Madurai and informed his father Padmanabhan about the attack. After the family reached Madurai, Dr. Muruga Perumal was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital around 10 p.m. on Friday.

When the complaint was filed with the Thoothukudi South Police, Ilaiyaraja was arrested while the hunt is on to nab his associates.

During investigation, police found that Dr. Muruga Perumal was reportedly in a relationship with a woman senior intern, also working in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and they had taken photographs. When Dr. Muruga Perumal reportedly blackmailed her with those photos, she told her mother, who works as a teaching faculty with a government-aided arts and science college on Palayamkottai Road. As her mother sought the help of Ilaiyaraja, her student, he had abducted Dr. Muruga Perumal, the SP said.

Further investigations are on.