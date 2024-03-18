DMK-led alliance is an iron fortress, but the Opposition is a confused lot, says CPI(M)

March 18, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated March 19, 2024 12:12 am IST - MADURAI

Terming DMK-led alliance in the State as an iron fortress and the Opposition a confused lot, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan said their alliance will sweep the Lok Sabha polls by winning all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the one seat in Puducherry.

Speaking at a party meeting here on Monday, he said the INDIA Alliance had emerged strong in many BJP strongholds. The BJP was projecting only one person rather than focusing on ideology. “We have ideology which is more important than projecting an individual,” he said.

“Whether you use the office of the Governor or arrest ministers on corruption charges, nothing will stop the DMK-led alliance from winning. Not only in Tamil Nadu but across India, the Modi-led BJP alliance will not fare well in the Lok Sabha elections. In some States like Haryana, the alliance partner has parted ways with the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan expressed confidence that the people of this country will elect a secular government at the Centre. “With this confidence we have started the election work. We have been allocated Madurai and Dindigul in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“We hoped that the Election Commission of India will give adequate time for campaigning. However, the Election Commission has acted in favour of Mr. Modi. In Tamil Nadu, there is only a short window for campaigning. We have to meet people in a short span of time. But, still, we will win,” he said.

Mr. Modi has been visiting Tamil Nadu and has been indulging in continuous campaigning even before the election dates were announced. Now, the dates have been announced. It raises questions whether the Election Commission announced the dates or Modi, he charged. He flayed the comments made by the Prime Minister about eradicating DMK in a government meeting.

“Su. Venkatesan will contest from Madurai for the second consecutive time. People know about his capability and he will win with a bigger margin this time. People know his work. We will win by a huge margin in Madurai and Dindigul. It will pave the way for the change of power in the Centre,” he said.

When asked about Tamilisai Soundararajan resigning the Governor’s post to contest the Lok Sabha election, he said that she was following what her party had instructed her. When asked about PMK-BJP alliance, he said that when it joins hands with PMK, how can BJP talk about dynastic politics.

He released the digital version of a victory compilation of the ‘150 achievements of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan in the last five years” on the occasion.

