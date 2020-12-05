DMK cadre stage demo in support of protesting farmers

DMK cadre staging a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

05 December 2020 19:36 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Farm Laws in New Delhi and demanding the scrapping of these Acts, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre staged a demonstration here on Saturday.

Led by the party’s Tirunelveli central district secretary Abdul Wahab, the cadre staged the demonstration near the Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai.

Mr. Wahab, while addressing the protesters, said the Farm Acts introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would make the farmers as labourers as these Acts had been designed in such a way to benefit the corporate. Without understanding the contents of these Acts, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu had supported it in the Parliament even as it was introduced.

“After introducing New Education Policy and NEET, which are against the welfare of the common man, the Farm Acts had been introduced, which will make the farmers slaves of corporate firms,” Mr. Wahab warned.

In the demonstration organised at Tenkasi, the DMK’s Tenkasi south district secretary Siva Padmanathan presided over the agitation.

When the cadre of Left parties staged a demonstration and a road roko at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai demanding the scrapping of the Farm Acts, the police arrested 50 persons.

Tiruchendur MLA Anita R.Radhakrishnan led the agitation organised in Tiruchendur while Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan and the party cadre staged a demonstration near VVD Signal.