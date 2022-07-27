Madurai

DMDK cadre protest proposal to hike power tariff

DMDK cadre stage a demonstration in front of Dindigul Collectorate on Wednesday, condemning the Central and the State governments for imposing GST on essential commodities and proposing an increase in electricity tariff. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan
Staff Reporter DINDIGUL July 27, 2022 19:15 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 19:15 IST

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) cadre staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday against the imposition of 5% GST on milk products and the proposed increase in electricity tariff.

District party secretary Madhavan led the protest. The protesters demanded that GST on milk products should be revoked as it would affect the people, especially those from lower and middle income groups.

They condemned “the anti-people policies” of the Union and the State governments.

Later, they submitted a petition at the Collectorate in this regard.

Party’s State Trade Wing vice-president Pon Ilango and State Engineers’ Wing deputy secretary Sukumar were present.

