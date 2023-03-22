ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dismiss Udangudi town panchayat chairperson’

March 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Ma. Venkatesan, middle, Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Ma. Venkatesan on Wednesday visited sanitary worker of Udangudi town panchayat Sudalaimadan, 55, who attempted to end life recently following alleged verbal abuse by a town panchayat official and the relative of the chairman.

After his demand for promoting him as a ‘sanitary supervisor’ was reportedly rejected by Executive Officer Babu and mother-in-law of present chairperson, Ayisha, who was former chairperson of Udangudi town panchayat, Mr. Sudalaimadan took the step. He told the police that he was verbally abused by Babu and Ayisha by referring to his caste name as he refused to bribe them for his promotion. He is undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Following this development, the Kulasekarapattinam police have registered a case against Babu and Ayisha.

After Collector K. Senthil Raj visited Mr. Sudalaimadan in the hospital on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatesan visited him on Wednesday and met the officials, including Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, and Dean, TKMCH, Sivakumar.

Mr. Venkatesan said Ayisha could have interfered in the functioning of the town panchayat only with the knowledge of her daughter-in-law and present chairperson and hence, the police should register case against the present chairperson also. The State government should initiate steps to dismiss the chairperson of Udangudi town panchayat, he said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

