Direct container shipping service between VOC Port and Maldives commences

May 05, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur flagged off the direct container shipping service between India and the Maldives at V.O. Chidambaranar Port on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shantanu Thakur stated that the induction of this vessel would be another milestone in the comprehensive bilateral relations between India and Maldives. With the introduction of this vessel, the direct cargo service would offer excellent business opportunities and open new business avenues to the export and import traders of both India and Maldives and would further cement close ties between the two countries, enhancing people-to-people contact and boosting bilateral trade.

During its maiden journey, the vessel ‘M.V. MSS Galena’ with a capacity to carry 421 TEUs of containers and provision to carry bulk cargo carried 270 TEUs of containers from Thoothukudi. The vessel that left VOC Port on Friday evening will reach on Sunday (May 7).

Chairman, VOC Port Authority, T.K. Ramachandran stated that the Port was always committed to provide cost effective, efficient logistics service to the Maritime Community. It was heartening to note that the bilateral trade between India and Maldives had considerably increased to touch USD 323.90 million and the India - Maldives service had played a vital role in connecting the EXIM community of both the countries.

“India is the 3rd largest Business partner of Maldives and with the induction of this vessel, direct and dependable transport link will further the international trade and business,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Capt. B.K. Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director, Shipping Corporation of India, in his address stated that this thrice-a-month container service, operated by the Shipping Corporation of India, would provide a cost effective, direct and alternate means of transportation of goods between India and Maldives.

Munu Mahawar, High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Ahmed Zuhair, Minister of State for Transport and Civil Aviation, Maldivian Ministry, Hamadh Abdul Ghanee, Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Ibrahim Shaheeb, High Commissioner of Maldives to India and Capt. Mohamed Nazim, Maldives State Shipping participated in the event through video conferencing.

Bimal Kumar Jha, Deputy Chairman, VOC Port Authority, board members and senior officials of VOC Port were present.