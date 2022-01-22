Dindigul police crack burglary case with arrest of two accused

Dindigul

22 January 2022 17:31 IST

Gold jewellery weighing 116 sovereigns recovered from them

In a major catch, the Dindigul police have arrested two burglars and recovered 116 sovereigns of gold jewellery burgled from a house on East car street in the town on November 15.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul) Rupesh Kumar Meena told reporters here on Friday night that the police team had worked very hard with a miniscule clue they got through a CCTV footage. The team, led by Dindigul Town North Inspector P. Ulaganthan, sifted CCTV footage of over 300 cameras in and around the place of crime.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the police could get only a vague footage showing the face of the accused and continued with it. Finally, they arrested two persons - Zakir Hussain of Puliyangudi and Nawaz Khan of Suthamalli. The special team also recovered jewellery weighing 116 sovereigns from them.

The police said that the accused had targeted the house of Kannan, a financier.When the family members were fast asleep, the accused gained entry into the house through the first floor and decamped with the jewellery kept in the almirah.

The DIG and Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan appreciated the special team, including Sub Inspector of Police Magesh and Special Sub Inspector Veerapandi.

The police said that the accused had bought two housing plots in Suthamalli and Erwadi through the proceeds of selling the stolen jewellery.The properties had been attached.