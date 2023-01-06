ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul court sentences man to 22 years for sexually assaulting minor daughter

January 06, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The assault occurred in 2020 and was investigated after the victim’s mother filed a complaint, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court on Thursday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 22 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Palani in 2019. Judge G. Saran also ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹11,000.

According to the police, the accused from Palani sexually abused the 14-year-old girl and the victim’s mother lodged a complaint in 2020.

A case was registered and he was booked under Section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5(n) (whoever being a relative of the child through blood…commits penetrative sexual assault on such child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case was prosecuted by public prosecutor S. Jyothi

