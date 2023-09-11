Dindigul Campus Connect

September 11, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Emerging trends in libraries

A two-day conference on ‘Next generation public libraries: exploring emerging trends and technologies’ was held at Alagappa University, Karaikudi on September 8 and 9. The conference was organised by the Department of Library and Information Science in association with Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata, and National Library of India, Ministry of Culture. Inaugurating the conference, Ajay Pratap Singh, Director General, Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, and National Library of India, said public library was an important part of a democratic system and its role was essential for the formation of a knowledgeable society. In these changing situations, it was imperative that public libraries used modern technologies to serve their clientele. For the overall development and modernisation of public libraries, the Union government had allocated ₹5,000 crore and efforts were Under way to set up digital libraries for children. C. Sekar, Syndicate Member; V. Chandrakumar, Head, DLIS, University of Madras; Suresh Jange, Librarian, Gullara University; Sadik Batcha, Head, Department of Library and Information Science, Annamalai University also spoke.

New batch

The inaugural event for the 2023 batch of UG and PG students took place at Syed Ammal Engineering College in Ramanathapuram on September 4. M. Periyasamy, Principal, presided over the function. R. Kavitha, Head, English Department, welcomed the gathering. The chief guest, Correspondent Chinnadurai Abdullah, in his address, stressed the importance of discipline, innovation, hard work, and involvement, saying they were crucial for one’s success.

Iniya Tamil Sangam and Literary and Fine Arts Club of the college celebrated Teacher’s Day on September 5. Elocution and poetry writing competitions were conducted for students and faculty members to mark the occasion.

Drone technology

Internal Quality of Assurance cell of Arumugam Pillai Seethai Ammal College, Tirupattur, organised a student enrichment programme on ‘Drone technology and robotics manipulation’ recently. Capt. KR. Jeyakumar, Principal, presided over the function. D. Muneeswaran, Regional Co-ordinator, BECIL, was the resource person. A Vinoth, CMO, DRobospaceX, gave a demo on assembling the drone. B. Abirami, Tech Leader, described various technologies involved in robotics such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data.

On the occasion of Library Day, a special lecture was held. J. Santhi, Librarian, welcomed the gathering. The resource person was Y.Samraj, Assistant Professor, Department.of Tamil.

The college organised an awareness programme on social welfare. S. Selvaraj, Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga district, R. Athamanathan, DSP, V. Kannadasan, Statistical inspector, Social Justice and Human Rights, and D. Venkadesh, Tahsildar, were the chief guests.

Graduation Day

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, conducted its 31st Graduation Day for 2018–2021 batch graduands. Rahmathunisa Abdur Rahman, Correspondent, offered felicitations. Alhaj Khalid A.K. Buhari, secretary, Seethakathi Trust, Chennai, declared the ceremony open. S. Sumaya, Principal, welcomed the gathering and presented the annual report. S. Peter Alphonse, former MP and Chairman, State Minorities Commission, was the chief guest. Degree certificates were awarded to 585 undergraduates, 82 postgraduates, and 7 M.Phil. Scholars. A silver medal for proficiency was given to 63 of the graduands.

Student induction programme

P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, conducted ‘Student Induction Programme’ for the academic year 2023-24. J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, welcomed the gathering. T. Raghunath, a leading psychologist was the chief guest. In his address, he entreated the students to bear in mind the sacrifices made by their parents to give them education and make sure that they reward them by shaping up a career for themselves by facing challenges with self-belief in the next four years of studies.

