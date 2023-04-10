Dindigul Campus Connect

April 10, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Workshop on hygiene

The Department of Business Administration of Government Arts College for Women, Nilakottai organised a one-day workshop on ‘Health and hygienic practices for women: Gynecological problems, prevention and managment’ on April 5. K. Subashini, Nursing Tutor, Our Lady School of Nursing, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Dindigul was the resource person. Principal C. Ladha Pooranam and Assistant Professor K. Senthil Kumar offered felicitations.

College Day

The 39th College Day of Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Sivakasi was celebrated on April 1. Teh chief guest,.U.Jeya Santhi, Outstanding Scientist and Director, Scientific Analysis Group, DRDO, New Delhi delivered the College Day address. She shared her experience of becoming a leading scientist in the DRDO by facing the odds in her life.. Saibal K. Pal, Scientist and Head, Crypto, Scientific Analysis Group, DRDO, talked about the scope of research in science and engineering. Both of them emphasized the importance of start-ups and being versatile in employment.

Seminar on libraries

A two-day seminar on ‘Impact of industry 4.0 on sustainable libraries’ was conducted at Alagappa University, Karaikudi from March 31 G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the event. M. Sadik Batcha, Head, DLIS, Annamalai University; V. Gopakumar, Librarian, Digital University, Kerala; P. Kannan, Scientist, INFLIBNET Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat were the resource persons. Earlier V. Thanuskodi, Dean, Faculty of Arts, gave the welcome address. A.M. Venkatachalam, president, Alumni Association, proposed the vote of thanks.

College Day

Rajapalayam Rajus’ College celebrated College Day on April 8. K.G. Prakash, president of college governing council, presided and K. Sivarama Moorthy, Vice Principal welcomed the gathering. .S. Singaraj, secretary, offered felicitations. D.Venkateswaran, Principal, presented the Annual Report. P.P.S. Janarthana Raja, retd. Judge of Madras High Court, was the chief guest. Retired faculty members were honoured on the occasion.