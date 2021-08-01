Devotees squat on road near Tiruchendur temple

Devotees protest outside Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur on Sunday.

01 August 2021 19:20 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Following the State government’s order, the district administration, police and HR and CE officials strictly adhered to the "no entry" rule to the devotees to any of the shrines in the district till August 8 here on Sunday.

Unaware of the sudden development, the devotees, who had reached Tiruchendur for a darshan at the famous Subramaniya Swamy Temple were agitated. For well over 30 minutes, the situation in front of the temple was chaotic. People, especially womenfolk with children squatted on the road.

They pleaded with the police to at least permit them to have a gopura darshan as they had come all the way from Chennai and other cities.

Being an important day in the Tamil month - Adi, the devotees said that they were unaware of the G.O. not allowing devotees inside the major temples.

"We had booked tickets on the trains about 10 days ago, as the government had opened the shrines. However, when we reached the temple, the barriers and heavy police worried us," Deivanai, a woman devotee from Karaikudi, said.

After persuasion, they dispersed.

Tirunelveli

Adi Pooram festival commenced with a holy flag hoisting at the Sri Nellaiappar temple here on Sunday without the presence of the devotees. The festival, which is usually celebrated in a big way, turned out to be a low-key affair. The temple priests performed the special aarathi for Swami, Ambal and other deities.

On August 4, the "valaikaapu" ceremony would be performed at 12 noon for Sri Gandhimathi Ambal and on August 10, the Adi Pooram "mulaikattu" ceremony would be conducted at the Unjal mandapam, the HR and CE officials said.

As a precautionary measure, the Tamirabarani riverbed, where the devotees would perform "tharpanam" on account of Adi Amavasai on August 9, too had been banned in a bid to prevent the pandemic from getting spread.

Temples in Papanasam and Karayar too wore a deserted look on Sunday as the devotees were turned down by the police.