Depositors file complaint against chit fund firm

13 August 2021 21:11 IST

A group of people who had deposited ₹1.20 crore with a chit fund firm lodged a cheating complaint with the police here on Friday.

Police said that two teachers of a government school, who were operating a chit fund scheme in Vakkampatti and Dindigul, could not be seen after the COVID-19 lockdown. When they surfaced and the depositors demanded their money, they promised to settle the money by selling an immovable property. However, they had sold the property and vanished, the depositors said and asked the police to trace them and ensure that they returned the money.

Advertising

Advertising